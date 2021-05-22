Willie 'Bo' Hardin, 71, died Friday, May 21, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born July 29, 1949, in Union County to John Willie Hardin and Govie Hale Culver. He was a member of Neely Baptist Church and a truck driver. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday, May 24, at United Funeral Service. Burial will be in Enterprise Cemetery. He is survived by his wife: Rickie Hardin; 2 daughters: Mylinda Forester (Charlie) of Myrtle and Tena Stewart (Keith) of Hernando, MS.; 2 sons: Tony Hardin of Biloxi, MS., and Jon Tyler Hardin (Kristen) of Myrtle; 4 brothers: Tommy Hardin (Donna) of Myrtle, Johnny Hardin of Myrtle, Cecil Hardin (Janice) of Saltillo, MS., and Billy Culver (Robin) of Myrtle; 8 grandchildren: Brittany Hardin, Jacob Cagle, Anna Grace Carpenter, Gavin Hardin, Jackson Stewart, Ava Stewart, Mallory Hardin, and Jon Tucker Hardin; and 3 great-grandchildren: Carter Price, Maddix Cagle, and Maizee Hardin. He was preceded in death by his parents; 1 sister: Freida Hardin; and 1 grandson: Cody Furniss. Pallbearers will be Steven Schlueter, Stephen Pannell, Jonathan Colston, Vince Brewer, David Jones, and Mikle Turner. Honorary pallbearers will be Joe Morgan, Phillip Jones, Sammy Winters, and Rudy Dixon. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Sunday, May 23, at United Funeral Service. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
