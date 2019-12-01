Clara D. Crum Hardin, 77, passed away November 30, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, MS. She was retired from State Farm Insurance and was previous owner and operator of Hardin's Hospital Florist. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Ripley. She leaves three sons: Mike Lindsey (Donna) of Ripley, MS, Tim Lindsey (Peggy) of Blue Mountain, MS and Tommy Lindsey (LaDon) of Jackson, MS. One other son and daughter: Michael Hardin (Cindy) of Bartlett, TN and Cathy Hardin Bilderback of Covington, TN. Clara also leaves behind three sisters: Jean Crum Hall, Betty Crum Hill (Kenneth), Sandra Crum Hardin (Jerry) and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years: Billy G. Hardin. her parents: Troy Crum, Ruby Nabors Crum and one grandson: Brit Lindsey. In accordance with Clara's request she will be cremated and no public service will be held. Expressions of sympathy, for the Hardin family, may be left at www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
