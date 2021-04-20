Ardenia Elizabeth "Deana" Hardin, 60, was born in New Albany on March 7, 1961, the daughter of Gerald and Kathy Benjamin Dunlap. She passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle in Columbus. Deana was a Baptist and worked at Reed's Market in New Albany. She loved tending her flowers in her flower garden. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A. M. on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Glenfield Funeral Home with Brother Charles Wright officiating, and burial following in Enterprise Cemetery. Pallbearers are Shawn Dunlap, Edward Rodgers, Ethan Dunlap, Zach Dunlap, Bobby Raines, and Rodney Hardin. Visitation is from 4:00 P. M. until 8:00 P. M. today at the funeral home. Deana is survived by her husband of sixteen years, Johnny Hardin of Myrtle; her daughter, Lou Rodgers of New Albany; her brother, Shawn Dunlap of Oxford; her grandchildren, Katie Kennedy, Blake Murphree, Riley Rodgers, and Aiden Rodgers: and her great grandchild, Finley Sherrar. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her son, Chris Kennedy. Condolences may be left on line at Glenfieldfuneralhome.com.
