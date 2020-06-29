Genela Altric Joan (Curry) Hardin (58yr) transitioned on Wednesday June 24th, 2020 to be with her Lord and Savior. Though her passing was unexpected, Genela was in the care of loved ones when she died and is survived by her husband, Grover Hardin, and her two daughters, Courtney Hardin-Krieg (Daniel) and Tiffany Hardin. Additionally, her step-father, Owen F. Curry, her sisters, Lorrie Jones (Mark), GiGi Sanchez, her sisters-in-law, Sandra Edwards and Denise Hardin, brother-in-law, Mark Hardin (Sherri) as well as nieces, nephews and a host of cousins. Her generosity, confidence and influence has impacted many, but none so much as her "three musketeers" to whom she dedicated her life to and who will honor her on Friday, July 3rd at JC Hellum Funeral Chapel, 107 Stokes Street, Lebanon, TN 37087 with Visitation beginning at 9:30 AM followed by a 10:30 AM service. Entombment will be performed at Hermitage Memorial Gardens, Hermitage Tn. Please note social distancing protocols will be followed. If you wish to attend remotely, please contact JC Hellum Funeral Home. All flower arrangements can be sent to JC Hellum Funeral Home. Additionally, consider a donation made in her name to her non-profit interests: MS Society, Lupus Foundation of America, Ronald Mcdonald House, National Museum of African American Music, and Thistle Farms. Thank you in advance for your sympathy & prayers. Arrangements entrusted to JC Hellum Funeral Home 107 Stokes St. Lebanon Tn. 37087 (615) 444-4558
