Gerald Dayton Hardin passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. He was born August 12, 1934 to the late Dayton Harden and Elzie Mae Cooper Brinkley. Gerald married Sadie Yates on June 7, 1953. She was the love of his life. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was employed at Plumrose for 28 years. After 20 years of service at Tennessee Valley Regional Housing Authority he retired. He was a member of West Booneville Church of Christ where he proudly served as a deacon. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 12, at 2:00 P.M. at McMillan Funeral home with Bro. Ward Hogland and Bro. Jerry Trimble officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the funeral home. McMillan Funeral Home will be in charge of the services. He enjoyed drag racing and sports especially when his grandchildren and great grandchildren were playing. He enjoyed spending time with his family and loved them dearly. He is survived by his wife Sadie Hardin, one son, Greg (Denise) Hardin, three grandchildren, Jonathan (Crystel) Hardin, Julie (Josh) Green, Anthony(Anna) Hardin, seven great-grandchildren Jake Hardin, Eliza, Elysa, and Easton Green, Haze, Grace Ann, and Teagan Hardin. His sisters Linda Sue Bentley and Martha Ann (Johnny) Cleveland and one brother Jackie Hardin. Three sister in laws Martha (Douglas) Jumper, Linda McCreary and Karen Brinkley, one brother in law Clovis Guy Yates. And a host of relatives and friends. He was proceeded in death by his parents; stepfather, Almos Brinkley; grandparents, William and Ethel Cooper, and Walter and Minnie Harden; one brother Larry Brinkley; and one sister Nelda Grimes. Pallbearers are Jonathan Hardin, Anthony Hardin, Josh Green, Jerry Green, Michael McCreary, and Bert Ward. Honorary Pallbearers are Billy Brumley, Larry Green, Mitchell Miller, Robbie Bridges, and Jerald Johnson. Condolences may left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
