VINA, AL -- Hollis Hardin, 79, passed away Monday, March 02, 2020, at Terrace Manor Nursing Home in Russellville, AL. Services will be on Thursday, March 5, 3:30 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL. Visitation will be on Thursday, March 5, 2:30-3:30 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL. Burial will follow at Burnout Cemetery, Vina, AL.

