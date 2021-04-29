Jane Rayburn Mapp Hardin went to be with the Lord on April 29, 2021. She was born March 23, 1934 to Dr. Theodore and Elese Rayburn of Pontotoc. Jane was a 1952 graduate of Pontotoc High School. After which she attended the University of Mississippi where she was an active member of Delta Gamma sorority and served as DG President. During her time at Ole Miss, she was crowned Miss Pontotoc in 1954 and represented Pontotoc in the Miss Mississippi Pageant that year. Just before graduating from Ole Miss, Jane married her beloved highschool sweetheart, Rodney Mapp. Together they had four children of whom she was extremely proud. Jane held several positions throughout her career, all of which were deeply rooted in community service. She was the Director of Three Rivers Area Agency on Aging and served in this position for 20 years before retiring. During that time she helped establish Senior Centers in eight northeast Mississippi counties. She was on the Board of Directors of the Southeastern Association of Area Agencies on Aging, serving as its President at one time. She also served as a member of the Board of Trustees for the Pontotoc City School District for 15 years and had the honor of being the first woman to serve on the Board. Jane was an active member of Pontotoc First United Methodist Church where she loved serving by singing in the Choir. Jane loved nothing more than spending time with her family and friends. She was an avid Bridge player and loved hosting parties. She was a fantastic cook, who enjoyed spending time in the kitchen and cooking for her friends and family. Following the death of her husband Rodney, Jane married Mark Hardin in 1994. After they married, she moved to Birmingham, Alabama. She returned to Pontotoc following his death in 2004. Jane is survived by her children Rayburn Mapp (Julie), Bailey Mapp (Elizabeth), Anelese Holt, Jane Lanier Mapp, and Mark Hardin, Jr., her sister, Angela McDonald, six grandchildren Brittany Wilemon (Chad), Mallori Corder (Evan), Haley McIngvale (Jessica), Sara Catherine Trent (Ty), Carlie Mapp (Jordan), and Jonathan Holt and six great grandchildren. A celebration of her life will be held at Pontotoc First United Methodist Church on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 3:00pm with visitation beginning at 1:00. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
