TUPELO -- Vanessa Harding, 60, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019, at her home in Tupelo. Services will be on 11:00A.M. Friday, November 1, 2019 at Poplar C.M. E. Church Saltillo, MS. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in charge of arrangement.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.