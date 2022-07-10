Mattie Ellen Hardwick, 94, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. She was born July 17, 1927, to Milas and Modena Taylor. She was a member of New Bethel Church of Christ, and enjoyed sewing and quilting. A Celebration of Life will be at 4:00 P.M. Monday, July 11, 2022, at McMillan Funeral Home with Minister Shawn Weaver officiating. Burial will be in Allen Line Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 2:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. at the funeral home. She is survived by one son, Mike (Vercilla) Adams; one sister, Maxine Ward; three step-grandchildren, Tonya (Ricky) Moore, Kenneth (Gail) Michael and Candy Dickerson; four step-great-grandchildren; 11 step-great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was preceded in death by four husbands, Lilburn Adams, Ed Wilson, Roy Miles and Ed Hardwick; her parents; and four brothers, Vernon, Bill, Doyle and Bela Taylor. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
