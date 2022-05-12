Betty A. Martin Hardy, 82, passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at the NMMC. She retired from NMMC after 32 years of employment. She enjoyed working in her yard, growing flowers, camping and especially spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Southern Heights Church in Tupelo. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 2:00 p. m. with Bro. Ronnie Hill officiating. Burial will be in Jericho Cemetery. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, James D. Hardy of Saltillo; son, Craig Hardy (Connie) of Saltillo; brother, Jimmy Martin (Billie Sue) of Memphis; grandchildren, Cassie South (Jason) of Baldwyn and Courtney Hardy (Matt Breaux) of Saltillo; great-grandchildren, Taylor Reynolds, Hayden South, Brayden Breaux, Katie Reynolds and Rylee Hood; host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Addie Graves Martin and her niece, Teresa. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday from noon until service @ 2:00 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
