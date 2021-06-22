Betty Jean Hardy, 80, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, at Home in Aberdeen. Services will be on Wed. 23 June 2021 at Abounding Faith Pentecostal Church- Aberdeen, MS. Visitation will be on one hour before services at Abounding Faith Pentecostal Church go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.