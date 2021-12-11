James Luther Hardy Tupelo- James Luther Hardy, 73, peacefully went to be with his Lord and Savior on December 9, surrounded by family, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was a high school math teacher at Wheeler High School for 36 years, after beginning his career at Mantachie High School for 2 years. Mr. Hardy worked part-time in hardware and tools at Lowe's for many years, also. He was a devoted husband, wonderful father, hard worker, and one of the most genuine people ever born on this earth. His biggest passion, however, was his love and devotion to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was a member of Harrisburg Baptist Church. He spent many years in various leadership positions at Zion Hill Baptist Church in the Alpine Community of Union County. He touched many lives there, at school, at work, and anywhere he went, leading many to the Lord simply by example. He lived what he preached and it was very evident to all that he truly trusted and believed in Jesus. Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday, December 12, 2021 @ 3:30 p. m. WITH Bro. Ray Hall officiating burial will be in Ellistown Cemetery. Mr. Hardy is survived by his wife Anita of Tupelo, daughter Kimberly of Houston, son Christopher (Mia) of Huntsville, AL, special friends that became family Brian and Jenna Leigh Aldridge and his grandchildren Jackson, Eli, and Embry Aldridge. He is also survived by many special cousins, who have been very close to his heart all of his life. He is also survived by many grand-dogs who loved him dearly. He is preceded in death by his parents Luther and Adeline Hardy and his mother and father-in-law, J.T. and Daphne Pannell. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Sanctuary Hospice House in memory of Mr. Hardy. Pallbearers will be Thomas Dye, David Bell, Stevie Holcomb, Bob Hutcheson, Breland Randle, Roy Prather, Johnny Epting, and Glen Coleman. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday from 2:00 p. m. until service time @ 3:30 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.