Travis Hardy, 53, passed away Saturday, December 05, 2020, at Jackson-Madison County Hospital in Jackson, TN. Services will be on December 8, 2020 at 1pm at Sand Hill Holiness Church at 7705 Hwy 128, Savannah,TN. Visitation will be on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 11:30-12:45 Burial will follow at will be followed at Mt. Zion Cemetery.

