Billy Hare, 82, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at his residence. He was born May 21, 1937 to Curtis Dexter and Lola Mae Hare. He was a 1956 graduate of Tupelo High School, then served in the United States Marine Corps. He enjoyed retirement from Rockwell/Delta after 35 years of employment. He was an avid golf enthusiast and a charter member of the Natchez Trace Golf Club. He was a faithful member of Macedonia Baptist Church in Lee County. Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Brenda Vinson Hare; sister, Nell Jaggers of the Furrs Community; sister-in-law, Dorothy Hare of Plantersville; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Ruby Robinson and Johnnie Riley; and three brothers, Melvin Hare, Wayne Hare and Billy's twin, Bobby Hare. Visitation will be 5 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services with Military Honors willl be 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Don Baggett and Rev. Todd Bowen officiating. Burial will be in Union Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Nelson Addison, Greg Neisler and Billy's four golfing buddies, Bobby Hankins, Bob Lehman, B.L. Phillips and George Williams. Honorary pallbearers will be Ryan Vinson and Heath Brazel. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.