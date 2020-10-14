Brenda Stovall Hare went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. She was born December 9, 1942, in Tupelo to W.D. (Dolan) and Marie Stovall. She was married to Bobby Joe Hare for 46 years before his death June 1, 2010. They were the first couple to be married at Dorsey Baptist Church. She was a charter member of Dorsey Baptist Church and was active in many church activities through the years. She also served as church organist for many years. She graduated from Mississippi State University with a BS in Education and received her Master's Degree in Education from the University of Mississippi. She taught at Itawamba Community College for approximately 38 years. While at ICC she won many state and regional awards including Mississippi's Vocational Teacher of the Year and also received a lifetime membership in the American Vocational Association. She is survived by a daughter, Mandi McMillen; granddaughter, Kaylie McMillen; brother-in-law, John Hare; and a niece, Crystal Grimes. She was preceded in death by a son, Jimmy Hare; husband, Bobby Joe Hare; nephew, Michael Hare; parents, Dolan and Marie Stovall and grandparents, Tom and Ella Davis and Ivy, Dessie, and Hattie Stovall. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 15, at Keyes Cemetery with Bro. Danny Rushing officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Fulton is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be Dennis Moore, Larry Moore, Jerry Moore, Billy Christian, Jed Moore and Craig Moore. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dorsey Baptist Church. Condolences may be shared with the Hare family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
