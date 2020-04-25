Betty Carolyn Hare Rhear Pennington (76) passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 at Longwood Nursing Facility in Booneville. She was a member of Germantown Church of Christ. She was responsible for getting the Headstart program established in Prentiss County. She enjoyed visiting with her family and friends, doing yard work and helping others. Services will be 2 pm Monday, April 27, 2020 at Mt. Pleasant Community Church with Bro. Glen Dailey officiating. A limited visitation will be 10 am Monday until service time at the church. Burial will be in the Hare Cemetery. Betty is survived by her aunt, Sarah Windham of Booneville; her great niece, DeAnna Fugitt (fiance, Jimmy Arnold) of Carollton, TX; her caregivers, Pam Williams (Melvin) of Booneville and Nelda Carpenter of Booneville and a host of family including 5 generations of cousins. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Wayne Rhear; her second husband, Harry C. Pennington and her brothers, Gerald Wayne, Dillard Ray and Ralph Hare. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
