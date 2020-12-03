Alice Mae Taylor Harlow, 68, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020, Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham, AL. She was born February 18, 1952 to the late R.C. Taylor and the late Susie Mae Lewis Taylor. She retired from Kroger after 20 years of service. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church where she enjoyed going to church. She enjoyed cooking for her family, spoiling her grandkids and great grandkids. She also enjoyed going camping. Services will be 1:00 pm on Saturday December 5, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Mark Tutor officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am Saturday at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be in Auburn Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include her daughter, Michelle (James) Strickland of Talladega, AL; son, Joseph Lee Tubb; Grandchildren: Jessie (Miles) Carlson, Brooke Bedford, Stormie Westmoreland, Alexis Tubb, Jolee Tubb, Madison Tubb, Grant (Anna) Lee, Elizabeth (Vince) Neal; step-son, Bradley (Millie) Harlow, step-daughter, April (Kevin) Floyd, Step-granddaughters: Peyton Harlow, Kaylee Floyd, Cherish Floyd; several great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews sisters: Dovie C. (Billy) Wood, Francis (Garry) Kent, Virginia Johnson, Jeanette Griffin, Donna Jo (Mack) Fleming; brother, Robert (Charlene) Taylor. Preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Sondra Kay Harlow, grandson, Tucker Tubb, sister, Melba Lewis, her husband, John Harlow passed away the day after her. Pallbearers are Shane Ray, James Schallock, Marcus Schallock, Joey Gassaway, Johnathon Aday, Mack Fleming Honorary Pallbearer is Ronald Taylor Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
