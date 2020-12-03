John Drew Harlow, 71, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at his home in Okolona. He was born August 16, 1949 to the late Dooley Drewie Harlow and the late Lounell Hood Harlow. He retired from Cooper Tire after many years of service. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, gardening, and just being outdoors. He loved his grandkids. A memorial service will be 1:00 pm on Tuesday December 8, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 12:00 on Tuesday. Senter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include his son, Bradley (Millie) Harlow of Clinton, TN; daughters: Michelle (James) Strickland, April (Kevin) Floyd; grandchildren: Grant (Anna) Lee, Elizabeth (Vince) Neal, Jessie (Miles) Carlson, Brooke Bedford, Stormie Westmoreland, Peyton Harlow, Kaleigh Floyd, Cherish Floyd, Kyler Harlow, Kaitlyn Harlow; step-son, Joseph Tubb, step-granddaughters: Alexis Tubb, Jolee Tubb, Madison Tubb; brother, Ray (Debbie) Harlow; sister, Ann Repult, host of nieces and nephews Preceded in death by his parents, wife, Alice Harlow, daughter, Sondra Kay Harlow, step-grandson, Tucker Tubb, several siblings Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com

