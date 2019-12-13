Marilyn S. Harlow, 74, passed away December 12, 2019 at NMMC - Tupelo, MS. She was a member of Black Zion Baptist Church; graduated from Algoma High School and worked at Action Industries until she became disabled. She was a kind and generous person and loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren, who were the light of her life. She is survived by her two sons, Tim Roberts(Kim) and Scott Whitt(Laura); four grandchildren, Cody Roberts(Kaleigh), Cris Roberts, Sarah Whitt, and Jonathan Whitt; two great grandchildren, Finn and Ollie Roberts; one sister, Diane Taylor; one brother, Steve Bridgman(Margie); one niece and four nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Schallock; father, W. David Bridgman; mother, Ruth B. Bridgman; grandparents, Rev. W.M. and Cleora Davis Blansett and Mr. and Mrs. W.A. Bridgman; and a brother-in-law, Terry Taylor. Services will be Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 1PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Jay Carney officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Cody Roberts, Jonathan Whitt, Brad Bridgman, Vic Bridgman, Jeff Taylor, and Mike Taylor. Visitation will be Saturday, December 14, 11AM until service time.
