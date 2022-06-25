Shirley Fay Harlow, 79, passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the Courtyards Community Living Center in Fulton. She was born July 8, 1942, in Itawamba County to Curtis and Willie Lota Wheeler Beasley. She worked as a beautician for many years and was a born-again Christian. She enjoyed reading the bible, listening to Christian music, and watching old movies. Most of all, she loved being around her family. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 27, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton. Burial will be in the Mt. Vernon Cemetery. Survivors include her son, Lanny Harlow (Susan) of Smithville; her daughter, Jory Harlow of Tupelo; two brothers, Joe Beasley and David Beasley (Janet), all of Sherman; eight grandchildren, Trevor Harlow, Justin Harlow, Dallas Babb, Dustin Harlow, Lana Sanders (Randy), Samantha Parish, Abi Parish, and Tori Parish; five great-grandchildren, Jacee, Eve, Eden, Dylan, and Shaw Harlow; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters, Joy Moore, Winnie Mae Wilburn, Annie Parchman, and Robbie Lee Beasley; and three brothers, Cecil Beasley, A.B. Beasley, and Willie C. Beasley. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Monday at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. Condolences may be shared with her family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.