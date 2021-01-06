Margaret Susan Harlow, 68, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at the Gilmore Memorial Hospital in Amory. The daughter of Kenneth and Maye Blythe Harlow, Susan was born in Tupelo on October 26, 1952. In 1970, she graduated from Tupelo High School and went on to attend Mississippi College. She was the Accounting Supervisor at the North Mississippi Medical Center, until she retired after 34 years of dedicated service. Before her retirement, she found joy in volunteering her time working events at the BancorpSouth Arena with the Tupelo Luncheon Civitan Club. Susan also thoroughly enjoyed working with the teams on Relay for Life and Project Hope during her time at North Mississippi Medical Center. However, what she treasured the most was spending time with her niece, Carley and nephew, Mitch on their lunch outings, their movies dates, and nightly conversations with Mitch. They affectionately gave her the nickname "SuSu". She will always be known by her family and friends as "SuSu" and remembered for her fun loving personality and passion for life. She was a faithful member of Belden Baptist Church where she played the piano for over 25 years. She leaves behind her sister, Julie Carruth and her husband, Tommy of Belden; niece, Carley Carruth; nephew, Mitch Carruth, both of Belden; and her best friend for many years, Jane Goerge of Collierville, Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents, Purvie and Grace Harlow and Samuel and Viola Blythe and her dearly beloved pets, Dubie, Maggie, and Amber. Graveside services honoring SuSu's life will be 2:30 p.m. Friday, January 8, 2021 at Lee Memorial Park with Bro. Chris Terry and Bro. Gary Gray officiating. The family has requested all attending wear mask and social distance. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Honorary pallbearers will be Mitch Carruth, Joe Scott, Jeff Scott, Jerry Page, Bobby Michael, and Terry Wood. Memorials may be made to the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society, P.O. Box 2143, Tupelo, MS 38803. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
