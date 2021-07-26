William Boyce "Pete" Harlow, 86. passed away July 24, 2021 at his home in the Troy Community. Pete was a lifetime resident of Pontotoc County where he made his living as a farmer. He and his brother, Glenn, are known as the "Harlow Brothers" as one was rarely seen without the other. At the age of 85 he still enjoyed raising cattle. On March 15, 1963 he married Norma Monts and they began a life together, recently celebrating 58 years. Kids came along and he became a daddy. Then came the grands and he earned the title of "Big". He was always happiest when spending time with family. He lived in the Troy Community for 55 years and attended Troy Baptist Church. Until December 2020, he was blessed with almost perfect health. For the last 7 months he was cared for at home by his family and special caregivers, Elaine Corder, Patricia Harlow, Joyce Bailey, Gloria Hester, Nekole Goree, Allie McIntosh, and NMMC Home Hospice. Pete is survived by his wife, Norma Harlow; daughters, Suanne Harlow and Robbin Pannell(Jeff); son, Jason Harlow(Dana); grandchildren, Andy McGregor(Annie), Alex Stokes(Jacob), Luke Pannell, Landon Pannell, Jack Harlow, and Eli Harlow; great grandchildren, Mason Stokes and Millie Kay McGregor due August 12; siblings, Glenn Harlow, Patricia Harlow, and Elaine Corder(Dennis); and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Cleo Harlow; and sisters, Celeste, Doris, and Carolyn. Service will be Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 11AM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Randy Spencer officiating. Burial will follow in Zion Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Andy McGregor, Jacob Stokes, Luke Pannell, Landon Pannell, Jack Harlow, and Eli Harlow; Honorary Pallbearers: Bruce Jaggers and Scott Jaggers. Visitation will be Monday, July 26, 5-8PM and Tuesday, July 27, 10AM to service time all at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc,
