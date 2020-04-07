Mrs. Clarice Christine "Chris" McQuary Harmon, 96, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at her home in Houston, Mississippi. She was born in Woodland, Mississippi on December 19, 1923. She was a homemaker who thoroughly enjoyed working with her flowers. Mrs. Christine Harmon was member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church in Woodland, Mississippi. A private service and burial was held at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church in Woodland, Mississippi. Houston Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements. Mrs. Harmon is survived by her daughter, Sandra Bray of Houston; her sons, John (Janet) Harmon of Pontotoc, and Butch (Carmel) Harmon of McGee MS; her sister, Roumalette (Charles) Thrasher of Starkville; her grandchildren, Tara (Rocky) McGee, Amanda (Brucey) Pettit, Andy (Fandaci) Harmon, Adam (Robyn) Harmon, Linda (Jeffery) Walker, Katy (Mark) Hansburger, Austin Altom; great-grandchildren, Devin Boggs, Wyatt Bray, Hayden McGee, Sky Pettit, Gunner Pettit, Ryder Pettit, Madelyn McGee, KK Walker, Brandon Walker, Lily Hansburger, Alex Harmon, Nick Harmon, Will Harmon, Lexi Harmon, John Robert Harmon, Palmer Harmon, Adison Earnest, Caitlyn Sullivan, Riley Altom, Austin Altom, Jr,; and five great-great grandchildren. Mrs. Harmon was preceded in death by her parents, her late husband Robert Lee Harmon, her brothers, and her sisters. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery Fund 906 County Road 416 Woodland, Mississippi 38851 Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
