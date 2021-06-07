Edna Willard Harmon (Ms. Edna) passed away peacefully June 6, 2021 at Union County Health and Rehab at the age of 98. Ms. Edna loved and adored the many nurses and staff that had taken care of her for the past eight years. Ms. Edna worked at Mohasco Mfg. Co. until her retirement. Her many hobbies included quilting, knitting and reading. She was a member of New Albany Presbyterian Church, attending regularly until her health declined. She was born on April 1, 1923, the youngest of ten children born to King Joseph and Emma Lou Melton. Left to cherish her memories are her children, Margaret Morris (Jerry), James Harmon (Peggy) and Vicki Harmon; eight grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rod Harmon, Jr.; her sons, Joe Harmon and Jerry Harmon; her parents; seven sisters and two brothers. Services will be held Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at United Funeral Service Chapel at 2:00p.m. with visitation from 12:30p.m. until service time. Bro. Bill Everett and Bro. Steven Ewing will officiate. Burial will follow at Vista Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Jeff Morris, Chad Harmon, Zach Sanford, Andrew Sanford, Bryant Seago and Parker Felsher. Honorary pallbearers will be Whitey Roberts, Ralph Hill, Reed Harmon, Skylar Harmon and Eddie Prescott. Memorials may be sent to New Albany Presbyterian Church, 605 Hwy. 15 South, New Albany, MS 38652 United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
