Johnny Ray Harmon, 62, left this world on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, surrounded by his family and friends. He was born June 21, 1960 to the late William Newell Harmon and the late Myrtle Jamerson Harmon. He enjoyed fishing, beekeeping, playing guitar, being outdoors, especially spending time at the old river bottom. He was a residential contractor for 30 years. Johnny loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Johnny loved the Lord Jesus Christ and he loved to write and sing gospel music. He witnessed to many people through his songs. Services will be 2:00 pm on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Bill Adams and Bro. Lloyd Minor officiating. Visitation will begin at 12:00 pm Saturday in the Senter Funeral Home chapel. Burial will be at Stephens Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the caring for the family. Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Sheila Harmon of Mantachie; son, John Mark Harmon of Mantachie; daughter, Paige (Kevin) Westmoreland of Fulton; grandchildren: Cade, Bryson, and Adalyn Westmoreland; sister, Martha (Johnny) Jarrell of Fulton; brothers: Billy (Christy) Harmon of Mantachie and Jerry (Tina) Harmon of Fulton. Preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Charles and Gary Neal Harmon. Pallbearers are Matthew Bray, Dustin Harmon, Kevin Harmon, Tony Jarrell, Michael Jarrell, Antonio Joyner, Nick Smith, Josh Roberts. Honorary Pallbearers are Nickey Bray, Dale Fikes, James Jamerson, Johnny Daniel, Barry Ruscoe. Special thanks to NMMC Home Health and Hospice for their love and kindness shown to the family during this difficult time. Special thank you to Johnny's caregiver Antonio Joyner. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.