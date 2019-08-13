Houston-Darcus Lynn Harmon, 70, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Floy Dyer Manor in Houston. Lynn was born May 12, 1949 in Webster County to the late Clyde Anderson Callahan, Jr. and Lou Ella Gore Callahan. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, August, 14, 2019 at Parkway Baptist Church in Houston with Bro. Randy Rinehart officiating. Burial will be in Chickasaw Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by two sons; Andy Harmon (Fandaci) of Houston, Adam Harmon (Robyn) of Houston; eight grandchildren, Caitlin Sullivan (Brent), John Robert Harmon, Alex Harmon (Chelsea), Nick Harmon (Hannah), Lexi Harmon, Palmer Harmon and Addison, Will Harmon; four great grandchildren, Barley Sullivan, Addie Harmon, Lari Cate Sullivan, Jack Harmon; four brothers, Dale Callahan (Patsy) of Vardaman, Reggie Callahan (Martha) of Houston, Ricky Callahan of Hohenlinden, David Callahan (Vicky) of Woodland; two sisters, Ella Jean Spencer (Sonny) of Houston, Jane Pearson (Steve) of Houston. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Casey Ryan Harmon. Pallbearers will be her nephews; Mike Callahan, Chuck Spencer, Cody Spencer, Jay Pearson, Patrick Pearson, Matt Callahan, Mark Callahan, John Richard Walker, Peyton Callahan, and Zack Callahan. Honorary pallbearers will be her nieces; Doddie Mitchell, Michelle Haimes, Lisa Wolfson, Lauren Soden and April McClendon. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m. at Parkway Baptist Church in Houston. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
