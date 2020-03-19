This is the story of Vernon Wayne Harmon who was born on December 20, 1937 and stepped into his heavenly home on March 17, 2020. He was born in Calhoun City, Mississippi and attended Calhoun City High school. Wayne enlisted in the United States Navy and served his country on the U.S.S. Bon Homme Richard and received an honorable discharge. Wayne was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother-in-law, uncle and friend. His devotion to those he loved was both limitless and full of sacrifices. His love of family was second only to his love for his Lord and Savior. He also loved and enjoyed all things sports, especially if one of his grandchildren was playing. Wayne had an appreciation for music and was known to play his guitar with close friends for many years. Wayne will be missed by those who knew and loved him best: wife of 56 years Dianne Fleming Harmon, children Christy Harmon Richardson (Bo Richardson) and Jeff Harmon (Mary Kirby Harmon), grandchildren Sallie Kate Richardson, Brady Richardson, Raegan Richardson, Mary Kate Harmon and Jackson Harmon, niece Hannah Wells Bridges (Dustin Bridges) Asher Bridges and Merri-Anniston Bridges. Wayne is preceded in death by his mother Ruth A. Parker and father Vernon B. Harmon and two brothers Vernon B. Harmon, Jr. and James V. Harmon. He leaves behind sisters Sandra Russell (New Hope, MS) Rachel Breland (Butler, AL) Bobbie Prevallet (Pope, MS). A funeral service celebrating his life will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 11:00am at New Liberty Baptist Church. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020, from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at Pryor Funeral Home. There will also be visitation time on Saturday morning from 10am until service time at the church. Interment will follow at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens in Calhoun City. Expressions of sympathy can be left for the family at pryorfuneralhome.com
