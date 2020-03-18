CALHOUN CITY -- Wayne Harmon, 82, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at his home in Calhoun City. Services will be on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11:00am at New Liberty Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 5pm until 7pm at Pryor Funeral Home. There will also be visitation time on Saturday morning from 10am until service time at the church. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Big Creek.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Opinion Poll
POLL: Have you completed your census form?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.