CALHOUN CITY -- Wayne Harmon, 82, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at his home in Calhoun City. Services will be on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11:00am at New Liberty Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 5pm until 7pm at Pryor Funeral Home. There will also be visitation time on Saturday morning from 10am until service time at the church. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Big Creek.

