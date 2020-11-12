Chester Harnage, 63, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020, at his home. He was born March 23, 1957 to the late Willie Harnage and Hazel Beam Harnage. He was a member of Allen's Chapel Missionary Baptist Church and enjoyed camping, watching westerns and Fox News. Chester loved to "pester" his friends and family which earned him the nickname Chester The Pester. He was known for his generosity and always willing to help anyone in need. Services will be at 2:00 pm on Saturday November 14, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Jerry Nichols officiating. Burial will be in Salem Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday November 13, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife; Rhonda Harnage of Belmont, mother; Hazel Harnage, his children; Greg (Heather) Harnage of Fairview, Amy (Wayne) Roberson of Dennis, and Amber (TJ) Jones of Baldwyn, grandchildren; Jonathan Hawkins, Dillian Hawkins, Hannah Kincade, Shawn Roberson, Heidi Harnage, Kayleigh Knight, Brayden Roberson, Gage Jones, Marley Harnage, Cadence Jones, and Caroline Jones, great granddaughters; Ari and Christina Hawkins, siblings; Sammy (Kathy) Harnage of Fairview, Brenda (Bobby) Waters of Fairview, Vicki (Ricky) Brasel of Fairview, David (Veronica) Harnage of Fairview, and Jimmy (Crystal) Harnage of Fairview. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Christina Hawkins, his father, Willie Harnage, and a sister, Linda West. Pallbearers will be Devin Harnage, Camryn Harnage, Patrick Harnage, Brandon Harnage, Jeremy Orrick,Nathan Hill, T.J. Jones, and Wayne Roberson. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
