Marie Harp, 81, passed away Sunday, March 07, 2021, at her residence in Iuka, MS. Services will be on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Ludlam Funeral Home Chapel Iuka, MS. Visitation will be on March 9, 2021 beginning at 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at Ludlam Funeral Home. Burial will follow at New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery Iuka, MS.

