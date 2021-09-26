Penny Lindsey Harp (56) passed away Friday, September 24, 2021 at her home in Booneville. She was a member of Prospect Church. She enjoyed fishing, working, cutting wood, her dogs and taking care of Tommy and Bonnie. Services are 2 pm Tuesday, September 28, 2021 in the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Johnny Hamblin officiating. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Monday, September 27, 2021 at the funeral home. Graveside services will be in the Prospect Cemetery. Penny is survived by her husband of 33 years, Tommy Harp of Booneville; her brother, Kevin Hall of Booneville; her sister, Martha Dean Hill of Mantachie; her sister-in-law, Bonnie Stone of Booneville; her niece, Tammy Sanders (Roger) of Mantachie; her special cousin, Pat Tucker (Malcolm) of Booneville and her great-nieces and great-nephews, Brittany, Ashley, Brent and Zachary. She was preceded in death by her father, Dale Lindsey; her mother, Louis Hall; her step-father, John Lee Hall; her infant sister, Teresa Dale Lindsey and her special friend, Marvin Shelton. Pallbearers are; James Henry Stone, Stephen Powell, Roger Sanders, Zachary Eliff, Matt Hogue and Ricky Chittom. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
