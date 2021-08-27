Regina S. Harp, 79, passed away on August 26, 2021 at her residence. She was born on August 31, 1941, in Villigen, Germany to Helene and Willi Wagenknecht. She graduated high school and went on to business school. She married Claud Harp and was a military wife for 18 years. They moved to Baldwyn in 1979 after his retirement. She has been going to the First Baptist Church for 35 years. Regina worked 20 years at Blue Bell, 14 years at Bauhaus and 6 years for Baldwyn Elementary School cafeteria. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Baldwyn. Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. with Bro. Stanley Huddleston officiating. Burial will be in Kirkville Cemetery. She is survived by two daughters, Daniela Stowers (Bryson) of Guntown and Tammie Williams (James) of Tulsa, OK; three grandchildren, Justin Stowers and Alex Stowers both of Guntown and Cody Williams of New York City, NY; sisters, Birgit and brother, Peter both of Germany; host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Wolfgang all of Germany; her beloved son, Larry Harp of Baldwyn and her ex-husband, Claud Harp. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday from 1:00 - 3:00 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
