Donald Dewayne Harpel, 59, resident of Sulligent, AL, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus. A private service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Mr. Harpel was born November 12, 1961 in Crawfordsville, IN, the son of the late Donald E. and Eliza Kinkead Harpel. He was a self employed carpenter throughout his life. Survivors include four daughters, Telena Harpel, Tabatha Mazzeo, Taryn Gilcher and Anastacia Harpel, two sons, Dustin and Damian Harpel and his companion, Twana Breelove. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Harpel family at nafuneralsandcremations.com

