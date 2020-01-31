Jo Eris Harper, 68, of Memphis, died Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Baptist Hospital East in Memphis. She was born September 3, 1951, in Miami, Florida, to John Edward and Eura Mabel Walker Harper. She was a graduate of Memphis Tech High School and was a Baptist in belief. She retired as a legal secretary for the social security office for hearings and appeals in Memphis, TN. She loved being around and supporting her children and grandchildren. Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 2, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. Ron Cottam officiating. Lisa J. Gill will deliver the eulogy. Burial will be in the Stephens Cemetery. Survivors include two daughters, Lisa J. Gill (Todd Williams) and Heather Gray, both of Memphis; one brother, John Emory Harper of Tupelo; one sister, Celia Harper of Memphis; three grandchildren, Aubrey Gaston Gill, Rio Jasmine Richmond, and Jacob Allen; and one great-grandchild, Scarlett Richmond. She was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time Sunday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with her family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.