MANTACHIE -- Jo Eris Harper, 68, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Baptist Hospital East in Memphis. Services will be on Sunday, February 2, at 2 p.m. at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie. Burial will be in the Stephens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to service time Sunday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with her family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.

