Johnny Harper, Sr., 79, passed away peacefully May 17, with his wife and grandson at his side. He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny and Modean Harper and his brothers, Rob Harper, Ben "Bones" Harper and Haskel "Dugan" Harper. He leaves his wife Agnes, of 57 years, his son Johnny Harper, Jr. (Lisa) of Bartlett, TN, his daughter Shauna Lochridge (Brian) of Fulton, his sister Wanda Fowler Sun Prairie, WI, and two grandchildren Chris Chambers (Delta) of Tupelo and Kayla Lochridge of Fulton. The youngest of five children, he was affectionately known by everyone as "Pee Wee". In 1964, he moved his bride to Zion, IL looking for work and performed several odd jobs. In 1968, they moved back home, eventually settling in Smithville, MS. Pee Wee was a man of few words, but he had a light-hearted personality and was known for his quick wit and great sense of humor. He embraced life with a sense of adventure and spent time doing all the things he loved. Pee Wee enjoyed working with his hands and was a skilled carpenter by profession. He also helped build the Tennessee Tombigbee Waterway. He even freelanced as an income tax preparer for many years. Pee Wee was an avid gardener, hunter and award-winning fisherman. He has been listed in the IGFA world record book for over 30 years. He was a lifetime member of the Masonic Fraternity since 1982. Pee Wee was a champion pool player and an artist that enjoyed painting scenic landscapes. His talents were endless. His passions included participating in dirt track and drag racing, serving as a troop leader for the Boy Scouts, coaching youth sports and working the sidelines as a member of the chain gang at the local Smithville High School football games. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching Nascar and football, especially the Mississippi State Bulldogs. He liked to read and spend time with his family. And he enjoyed tapping his feet to the music of Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard. Pee Wee recently renewed his faith and appreciated watching church services online Sunday mornings and we are thankful that he knew the love of Jesus. He will be missed beyond words and the smiles that his memory leaves behind will never be forgotten. Funeral service will be at 1:00 pm on Friday, May 21, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Mike Deaton Officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Masonic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm on Friday, May 21 at Senter Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude children's Hospital.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.