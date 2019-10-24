TUPELO, MS -- Rev. Willie Lee Harper, 75, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Diversicare Nursing Home in Amory,MS. Services will be on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11am at Poplar C.M.E. Church. Visitation will be on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 3:00pm-5:00pm at Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona. Burial will follow at Pilgrim Rest Saltillo, MS.

