TUPELO -- Vincent Harper, 52, passed away Monday, September 06, 2020, at Diversicare Nursing Facility in Tupelo. Services will be on Walk- thru Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 11A.M.- 2:00P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandson.com.

