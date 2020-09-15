Logan Atley Harr, 16, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. He was born in Starkville, MS, on September 22, 2003. He was a member of the Booneville Blue Devil Football and Soccer teams. Logan was the son of Amelia Harr (Nathan) and Vince Harr (Jennifer). He was an outstanding athlete and was loved by all who knew him. Logan had an amazing sense of humor and would light up any room he entered. Visitation will be Thursday, September 17, 2020, from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM at First Baptist Church in Booneville, MS. A memorial service will follow at 5:00 PM. He is survived by his parents; two sisters, Lily Ruth and Bailey Grayce; two brothers, Gabriel Vincent and Ty Eugene; paternal grandparents, Justin Priess, Kelly Cunningham; maternal grandparents, Regina Capell (Stephen), Roy Baldwin (Wanda), and Oneta Cole; great-grandparents, Carlton and Ellie Moore; several aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of friends. He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Connie "Nana" Priess and grandfather, Benjamin Harr. Honorary pallbearers will be his teammates of Booneville High School Football and Soccer teams.
