Evelyn Lucille Harrell Bailey, 100 1/2, left for the streets of gold in her heavenly home on October 13, 2019 at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, after a brief illness. The eldest of six children, Evelyn Lucille made Edgar Harrell and Elva Mae Freely Harrell parents on April 8, 1919 in the Midway Community. This elegant centenarian walked to school in the Atlanta Community, and road a wagon to Vardaman High School where she graduated in 1937. After graduation, Evelyn Lucille married her sweetheart, the young principal of the Cherry Hill School, Edmond Rance Bailey Sr. Evelyn Lucille wore many career hats in her lifetime, she worked as a; substitute teacher in the Bruce Schools, secretary for the Office of Price Administration, in Washington, DC., beautician, farmer and homemaker. Ultimately retiring from her final job as church secretary at the age of 96, she worked hard her whole life and never found a task she couldn't handle. Evelyn Lucille managed to love and nurture three wonderful children, grandchildren and a husband throughout her expansive life. In addition to her admirable life, Evelyn Lucille was a faithful member of Bailey Memorial United Methodist Church where she cultivated her relationship with the Lord. Evelyn Lucille leaves behind a loving family to remember her exquisite beauty and precious memory, One Son; Edmond Rance Bailey Jr. (Brenda) of Vardaman, Mississippi; One Daughter, Reita (David) Green of Vardaman, Mississippi. Eight Grandchildren; Cole (Tammy) Brown of Grenada, Mississippi; Greta (Kyle) Parker of Austin, Texas ;Hannah (Corey) Collins of Pontotoc, Mississippi ;Jason (Laurie) Bailey of Tupelo, Mississippi ;Josh Bailey of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Larisa Bell of Tupelo, Mississippi ;Molly (Dan) Brown of Biloxi, Mississippi ; Rowanna Bailey Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Trae (Sarah) Bailey of Grenada, Mississippi; Fourteen Great Grandchildren; One Brother in Law, Johnny Tubbs of Grenada, Mississippi. She was preceded in death by her parents Edgar Harrell and Elva Mae Freely Harrell; Husband, Edmond Rance Bailey Sr.; One Daughter, Evelyn Lucille Bailey Brown; Three Brothers, Baby Paul Harrell; Charles Thomas Harrell; Floyd Gerald Harrell; Two Sisters, Mary Nell Tubbs; Vivian Maxine Barkley. The family will receive friends on October 18, 2019 from 1:00-3:00 P.M. at Bailey Memorial United Methodist Church in the Loyd Community. In addition, to the visitation a celebration of Evelyn Lucille's life will take place on October 13, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at Bailey Memorial United Methodist Church; Bro. Corey Collins, Bro. Harold Robinson, Bro. Robert Earl Alexander, and Bro. Will Dowling will officiate the celebration with burial following the service at Loyd Cemetery. Pallbearers will be: Jason Bailey, Josh Bailey, Trae Bailey, Cole Brown, Dan Brown, David Green; Honorary Pallbearers will be: Homa Bailey, Tom Bailey, Dudley Davis, Scott Freely, Donnie Harrell, Dudley Davis ,Jerry Harrell, Ricky Harrell, Ronnie Harrell, Ricky Koonce, Charles Lee ,and David Wood. Parker Memorial Funeral Home of Bruce and Vardaman is honored to serve the Bailey family in making arrangements remembering Evelyn Lucille's life. Online condolences may be composed at parkermemorialfuneralhomes.com
