Emma Jean Holesome Harrell was born in Pontotoc County on January 25, 1935 to Ecue Holesome and Cora L. Sandlin Holesome. She was the youngest of four children born to this union. Emma Jean was reunited with her heavenly family on the morning of March 23, 2021. Emma Harrell professed a faith in Jesus Christ and joined Usher Valley United Methodist Church at a young age. Later, the family relocated and joined McDonald United Methodist Church and remained an active and faithful member until her health began to fail. She served as a church secretary, a member of the Usher Board, and was a longtime member of the adult choir. Emma Harrell loved and served as a faithful member of Pontotoc chapter, Heroines of Jericho, Court # 22. She loved her neighbors, friends, and family and was always giving of her time to help others. She was a volunteer for the American Red Cross for a number of years. Emma Harrell worked passionately and tirelessly during her lifetime. She was employed with George and Ruth Simon, Riveria Shirt Factory, and retired as an inspector from Smith & Nephew-Richards after many years of service. Emma Harrell was a devoted mother of five children of Pontotoc, MS: Veleria Copeland, Edwin Bernard Harrell, Therston Boyce Harrell, Priscillia Marie Barnes (James), and Angela Patrice Vaughn (Greg). She loved her seven grandchildren: Allen Copeland, Jr., Schree Harrell, Kelsey Barnes, Lionel Copeland, Kaleb Barnes, Martavious McKnight, and Skylyn Vaughn; and seven great-grandchildren: Dorale Portis, Kambria Harrell, Omari Copeland, Kali Barnes, Tatiana Copeland, Kayla Holloway, and Ryker Barnes. She also leaves to cherish her memory a host of other cousins, nieces, nephews, and one sister-in-law, Florine Roberson; Emma Harrell spent special times with first cousins: Ada Bell Dogan and Joan Flowers. Emma Harrell was preceded in death by her parents, Ecue and Cora Holesome, brothers: James A. Holesome, Thomas Melvin Holesome, and Billy Ray Holesome; and one sister, Nettie Mae Holesome Hamilton. Visitation will be Friday, March 26, 2021, from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM at McDonald United Methodist Church in Pontotoc, MS. Service will be Friday, March 26, 2021, at 1:00 PM at McDonald United Methodist Church in Pontotoc, MS. Masks are required for visitation and service. Fellowship will be limited to family only. Interment will follow at Pontotoc City Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
