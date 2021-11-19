Jean Horton Harrell of Falkner, MS passed away on November 18, 2021. Jean was born on May 4, 1941, at home in Tiplersvlle, MS to Guyton and Dott Skinner Horton. Jean graduated from Falkner High School in 1958. On June 24, 1959, she married John Tate Harrell, and they were married for 51 years. Together, they had three sons. She retired as the Postmaster from Walnut Post Office after working there for 38 years. Growing up she was a member at Providence Baptist Church, but later joined as a member at Falkner Baptist Church and served as the secretary there. Some of her hobbies included crossword puzzles, crocheting, gardening, creating ceramic figurines, collecting stamps, and most of all, spoiling her grandchildren. She loved cooking a big Sunday meal for her family after church. The Service was Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the Falkner Baptist Church and the Interment was at Falkner Cemetery. Jean is preceded in death by her husband, parents, and two sisters: Dorothy Edwards and Nelllie Horton. She is survived by two brothers: Bobby Guyton Horton and James Arnold (Alice) Horton; one sister: Natalie Riley; her sons: Greg, Jeff, and Scott (Tammy); eleven grandchildren: Ginger (Trent) Adair, Tyler (Carlee) Harrell, Cigi (Dylan) Hill, Chelsea, Paige (Zach) Wilbanks, Price, Kat (John) Mann, Grace, Meg (Otha) Haywood, Haley, and Jaden. She also leaves behind many great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, friends, and family. Jean made an impact on more people than she realized and will be greatly missed. Bro. Jeff Moore and Bro. Stanley Huddleston officiated. Pallbearers were Doug Horton, Jimmy Horton, John Riley, Billy Montgomery, Price Harrell, Tyler Harrell. Honorary Pallbearers were Dale Robertson, Sonny Lockhart, Norman Roberson. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
