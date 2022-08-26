Ms. Kimberly "Michele" Woodruff Harrell, age 53, died Thursday, August 25, 2022 at North MS Medical Center following a brief illness. She was born June 3, 1969 in Greenville, MS to the union of Rodney Allen Woodruff and Sandra Lee Hancock Woodruff. Michele worked many years as a sales person in advertising. She loved being outdoors and at the beach. Her favorite flower was the gardenia and enjoyed cooking. She was a longtime member of Harrisburg Baptist Church and more recently West Jackson Street Baptist Church. A celebration of life service will be at 5 PM, Monday, August 29, 2022, in the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo, with Dr. Forrest Sheffield officiating. Visitation will be Monday from 3 PM to service time at the funeral home. Burial will be private to the family. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Survivors include Michele's mother, Sandra Lee Hancock of Tupelo; her only child, Hanna Lee Harrell of Tupelo; two brothers, Allen Woodruff and Sterling Woodruff, both of Vicksburg; Aunt, Sheba Hancock of Cordova, TN; niece, Audrey Woodruff; nephew, Greyson Woodruff and great-niece, Nevae Woodruff. She was preceded in death by her father, Rodney Allen Woodruff. Condolences to the family maybe posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Those who cannot attend may view the service at 5 PM, Monday, August 29, 2022 or anytime thereafter at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/livestreaming.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.