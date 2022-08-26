Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Ms. Kimberly "Michele" Woodruff Harrell, age 53, died Thursday, August 25, 2022 at North MS Medical Center following a brief illness. She was born June 3, 1969 in Greenville, MS to the union of Rodney Allen Woodruff and Sandra Lee Hancock Woodruff. Michele worked many years as a sales person in advertising. She loved being outdoors and at the beach. Her favorite flower was the gardenia and enjoyed cooking. She was a longtime member of Harrisburg Baptist Church and more recently West Jackson Street Baptist Church. A celebration of life service will be at 5 PM, Monday, August 29, 2022, in the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo, with Dr. Forrest Sheffield officiating. Visitation will be Monday from 3 PM to service time at the funeral home. Burial will be private to the family. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Survivors include Michele's mother, Sandra Lee Hancock of Tupelo; her only child, Hanna Lee Harrell of Tupelo; two brothers, Allen Woodruff and Sterling Woodruff, both of Vicksburg; Aunt, Sheba Hancock of Cordova, TN; niece, Audrey Woodruff; nephew, Greyson Woodruff and great-niece, Nevae Woodruff. She was preceded in death by her father, Rodney Allen Woodruff. Condolences to the family maybe posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Those who cannot attend may view the service at 5 PM, Monday, August 29, 2022 or anytime thereafter at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/livestreaming.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.