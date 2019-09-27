Norma Martindale Harrell, 84, lifelong resident of the Falkner Community and retired business owner, passed away peacefully Thursday morning September 26, 2019 at Diversicare Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley following an extended illness. Funeral Services cherishing the well lived life of Mrs. Harrell will be at 11 AM Saturday September 28 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Stanley Huddleston and Bro. Jeff Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Falkner Cemetery, Mrs. Harrell was born January 24, 1935 in Falkner, MS, the daughter of the late Charlie Daniel and Annie Evelyn Reed Martindale. She was a 1951 graduate of Falkner High School and was married December 23, 1950 to her beloved husband, Willie M. Harrell who survives. A faithful member of Falkner Baptist Church, Mrs. Harrell was a Sunday School teacher and was active in the Women's Group and church choir. In earlier years she was employed as a hairdresser. Many will remember Mrs. Harrell as co-owner of M&M Fabrics in Ripley before her retirement in 1998. In later years Mr. and Mrs. Harrell enjoyed traveling and camping. From the East Coast to the Rocky Mountains they "traveled wherever the road would lead them". She leaves a legacy for her family to cherish and her memories will be celebrated for generations to come. Visitation will continue today for this much loved Christian lady from 10 AM to 11 AM at The Ripley Funeral Home. In addition to her husband of 68 years, Mrs. Harrell is survived by her children, Pam Lancaster (Randy) and Dan Harrell (Bettye), both of Ripley and Stephen Harrell (Ginger) of Union County, one brother, Don Martindale (Linda), of Ripley, nine grandchildren, Cory Lancaster, Kelly Lancaster (Jennifer), Kurt Lancaster (Ashley), Raleigh Bass (Wes), Russ Harrell (Erin), Brittney Short (Adam), Julie Harrel, Emily Turner (Austin) and Wesley Harrell and twelve great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by a great grandson, Reed Lancaster. The family request that memorials be directed to Falkner Baptist Church Building Fund, 61 CR 269, Falkner, MS 38629. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Harrell family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
