Dorothy Elsa Soderback "Dot" Harrelson, 94, departed this world peacefully to reunite with her Creator on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 from the Coen Greenhouse at United Methodist Senior Services were she had been residing for several years. Dot was born on August 26, 1928 in Detroit, Michigan to Sigurd John Soderback and Elsa Louise Daesen Soderback. She attended the public schools in the Detroit area. She had a full career as an Administrative Clerk with the U. S. Government living in several areas around the country including Alaska. After moving from Alaska, she then moved to Atlanta and met the ever kind hearted gentleman Bobby Harrelson during his travels for Hancock Fabrics. They were married on October 8, l971. He was reunited with his Creator in 2019. A Northerner by birth, Dot enjoyed her new life being a Southerner. Having never completed her Bachelor's Degree, she attended Ole Miss later in life, and completed her formal education, of which she was overjoyed to accomplish. Dot was very intelligent, well read and well traveled. She had multiple interests and enjoyed sharing stories with friends. A master seamstress, Dot was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church and active and faithful to the Chancel Choir where she regularly participated in Sunday worship and all special musical programs. A service celebrating her life will be held at 2 PM Tuesday, September 6, 2022 from the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo with Rev. Rusty Keen, Senior Pastor, officiating. Private burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 1 PM-service time on Tuesday only. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livetreaming and archived thereafter. Dot leaves her children by marriage; Glenn "Pete" Harrelson (Traci) of Shannon, Dana Dickerson of Tupelo and Anita Hutchison (Charlie "Doc") of Denham Springs, La; her grandchildren by marriage, Christy Whited (Paul), William Hutchison (Brittanie), Payton Dickerson, Gracie Dickerson, and several great grandchildren; one sister, Joan Baxter of Salt Lake City, Utah. She was proceeded in death by her husband, her parents, a grandson Ryne Talley, a brother-n-law Donald Baxter, and two sister-n-law's along with their husbands Frances Buskirk (J.C.) and Geraldine Nanney (Jack). Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church Music Ministry, P. O. Box 854, Tupelo, MS. 38802 or United Methodist Senior Services Sunday Fund, 2800 West Main St., Tupelo, MS. 38801.
