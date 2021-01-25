Shirley Harrelson,67, passed away from heart complications on January 22nd, 2021. Shirley spent 21 years as a beloved server at Ryan's steakhouse in Tupelo where she made many lifelong friends. Shirley is preceded in death by her mother Mary Lou Harrelson and step-father William Harrelson both of Baldwyn MS. Her father Waverly Reid of Broken Bow Oklahoma and two siblings Tommy Reid and Bobby Joe Reid. She is survived by four children Stormey and Matthew Billiot, Shantelle Gibson, Mellisa Allman and Shawn Knight; (5) grandchildren, Kaylee Allman, Brooke and Hannah Gibson, Lexi Allman and Dalton Billiot;(2) siblings Bobbie Harrelson Sims and James Reid; special neice and nephew Mia McCauley and Eli Sims. A memorial service will be held at Asbury Methodist church at 108 Cr 6011 Baldwyn, Ms 38824. Thursday January 28th, 2021 from 5:30-7:30 p. m. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Please join us in celebrating this amazing womans life. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
