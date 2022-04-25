Barbara Jean Davidson Harrington, 82, passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022, at the North Mississippi Medical Center after an extended illness. She was born September 28, 1939, to Chalmus D. and Helen Parker Davidson. She was a homemaker and a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Grady Davidson officiating. Burial will be in the Boguefala Cemetery. Survivors include her husband of 27 years, Thomas Harrington, of Fulton; three sons, Ricky Shackleford (Melissa) of Mooreville, Charles Kyle (Rita) of Pontotoc, and Noel Kyle (Melissa) of Mooreville; one daughter, Kathy Starling of Guntown; one brother, Dwight Davidson (Nancy) of Columbus; four grandchildren, Delisa Raines (Zack), Brian Starling, Josh Kyle (Kara), and Laken Kyle; and three great-grandchildren, Jace, Logan, and Cohen. She was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Tuesday at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. Condolences may be shared with Barbara's family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.

