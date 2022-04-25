Barbara Jean Davidson Harrington, 82, passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022, at the North Mississippi Medical Center after an extended illness. She was born September 28, 1939, to Chalmus D. and Helen Parker Davidson. She was a homemaker and a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Grady Davidson officiating. Burial will be in the Boguefala Cemetery. Survivors include her husband of 27 years, Thomas Harrington, of Fulton; three sons, Ricky Shackleford (Melissa) of Mooreville, Charles Kyle (Rita) of Pontotoc, and Noel Kyle (Melissa) of Mooreville; one daughter, Kathy Starling of Guntown; one brother, Dwight Davidson (Nancy) of Columbus; four grandchildren, Delisa Raines (Zack), Brian Starling, Josh Kyle (Kara), and Laken Kyle; and three great-grandchildren, Jace, Logan, and Cohen. She was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Tuesday at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. Condolences may be shared with Barbara's family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.