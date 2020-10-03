Elaine Hopper Harrington, 69, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020, at Ruleville Nursing and Rehab Center in Ruleville, MS. She was born on July 17, 1951, to Jack and Bobbye Lee Hopper in Tippah County - Mississippi. A Graveside Service will be at 11:00 A.M. Monday, October 5, 2020, at Tiplersville Cemetery in Tiplersville, MS with Bro. Will Livingston officiating. Visitation will be Monday, October 5, 2020, from 9:00 A.M. until 10:00 A.M. at the Funeral Home. Elaine is survived by one son: Jonathan Harrington (Sarah) of Falkner, MS; one sister: Jean Marie Donaldson of Olive Branch, MS; one brother: Charles Hopper (Katie) of Pope, MS; three grandchildren: Morgan Grace Harrington, Sadie Rose Harrington, Paul Ellis Harrington; one sister-in-law: Anna Hopper of Pope, MS. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Joe Paul Harrington; one sister: Joann Hopper; one brother: Jackie Hopper; and one brother-in-law: Melvin Donaldson. Pallbearers will be Jessie Meeks, Neal Meeks, Ben Meeks, Lee Meeks, Ryan Meeks, Shane Haack. Expressions of sympathy, for the Harrinton family, may be sent to www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
