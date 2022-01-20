Frank Whitaker Harrington, Jr., formerly of Aberdeen, MS, died Sunday following a brief illness. Affectionately known as Whit, Mr. Harrington was a journalist, poet and musician who lived in Buda, Texas. Mr. Harrington received a degree in English from Texas State University in San Marcos and honorably served as a corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps for four years, including a one-year deployment to Japan. His survivors include parents Frank Whitaker Harrington and Catharine Robertson Harrington of Aberdeen, sister Ainsley Harrington Blue and husband Kenneth McIver Blue III of Baton Rouge, LA and their children McIver Waites, Lee Hill and Lila Catharine Blue. Whit served as a favorite uncle to Waites while both lived in Austin, TX. Mr. Harrington is preceded in death by his brothers Wyche Robertson Harrington and Lee Taylor Harrington. His dear mother Cathy held him at birth when he entered the world and again when he left it at a San Antonio V.A. hospital. Mr. Harrington was a physical, jovial man, quick to laugh and share a big hug with friends, family and his beloved dog, Elvira, a constant companion. Whit was 47 years old and will be missed for his tenderness of heart and lovingkindness. Family visitation will be held from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 21, 2022 at the elder Harrington's home, 118 N. Long Street in Aberdeen. The funeral service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at First United Methodist Church, 300 College Place, Aberdeen, MS. Memorial gifts may be made to the V.A. Fisher House, 7485 Wurzbach Road, San Antonio, TX 78229. The Fisher House supplies families of veterans with food and lodging while loved ones are hospitalized.
