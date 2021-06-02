Mrs. Mayrene Moore Harrington, 95, passed away on June 2, 2021, at Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc, MS. Mrs. Harrington was born in Woodland, MS on August 3, 1925 to Bert Moore and Maud Farr Moore. The youngest of five children, she was a member of "The Greatest Generation". World War II had a lifelong effect on her life. She and her husband of 57 years, Ray Harrington, lived most of their lives in Houston, MS. Mrs. Harrington was a homemaker and a caregiver. Her family, friends, and neighbors enjoyed home-cooked dishes from her kitchen for many years. Mrs. Harrington was a member of First United Methodist Church in Houston, MS. Funeral Services will be on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 12:00 P.M. at Houston Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Baker, HomeCare Hospice Chaplain, officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at from 11:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. at Houston Funeral Home. Burial will be at Prospect United Methodist Church Cemetery in Houston, MS. Mrs. Harrington is survived by her three daughters, Myra Langley of New Albany, MS; Sandy Lewis of Clinton, MS; and Annette Gann of Greenwood, MS; her grandchildren, Missy Lewis, Bradley (Audrey) Lewis, Susan (Sam) Hatfield, Curt Langley, Tyler (Lori Beth) Gann, and Justin (Lauren) Gann; her 10 great-grandchildren, Josh (Johnna) Dowdy, Luke (Jessica) Dowdy, Hannah Leigh Dowdy, Sam Dowdy, Brayden Langley, Julianna Langley, Sarah Beth Lewis, Eleanor Lewis, Emma Claire Tanner, and Anna Clinton Gann; her two great-great grandchildren, Jackson Curtis Dowdy and Tallulah Grace Gann. Mrs. Harrington is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Ray Harrington; her sisters, Nelrose Moore Vail, and Rebecca Moore Michael; her brothers, Rob Moore and John Thomas "Tots" Moore; and her sons-in-law, Curtis Langley and Don Gann. "The family wishes to thank the professionals and the staff at Sunshine Health Care, Inc. for the loving care they provided Mrs. Harrington for over seven years." In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: First United Methodist Church P. O. Box 123 Houston, MS 38851 OR American Heart Association PO Box 840692 Dallas, TX 75284-0692 Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
